Jackie Evancho ‘Disappointed’ With Trump After He Revokes Transgender Rights For Students

Jackie Evancho, who performed at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, spoke out against him on ‘GMA’ after he rolled back protections for transgender students. She wants to ‘enlighten’ him on transgender issues, including what her sister goes through every day at school because of the rules he refuses to accept.

“I guess I just want to enlighten him on what my sister, I’ve seen her go through every single day in school and people just like her, what they deal with,” Jackie Evancho, 16, said on Good Morning America on Feb. 23. “The discrimination, it’s terrible.”

Juliet Evancho wants Donald Trump to know that “being in a school where policies on bathroom are unclear” creates an “unsafe environment" pic.twitter.com/u5eRoAjUq1 — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) February 23, 2017

Jackie’s sister, Juliet, 18, was born “Jacob.” Donald Trump, 70, rescinding rules on bathrooms for transgender students, one that included letting students use bathrooms and facilities corresponding with their gender identity in public schools, has left Jackie shocked and concerned.

Only minutes after the Department of Justice announced the changes, Jackie tweeted at the president: “I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide.#sisterlove.” She followed up a few hours later with, “@realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤”

In the GMA interview, Jackie sat alongside her sister, who also expressed interested in meeting with Trump so she could tell him just how wrong he for revoking the bathroom rules President Obama set in place.

“Basically that being at a high school where the policies on the bathroom are unclear, I, as Jackie has said, I kind of live it every day, going through discrimination,” she said she would say to Trump if they were to meet. “I’ve had things thrown at me. I’ve had people say pretty horrible things and the unsafe environment is just very unhealthy so I feel like Donald Trump needs to know that being in such an unsafe environment won’t do any good not only for the transgenders and the LGBTQ community but as well as everyone as a whole… When I heard about it I was very disappointed and I realized that we would need to take action in order to enlighten the administration on everything.”

Despite their disagreement, Jackie says she would perform for Trump again. “The reason why I did sing for the inauguration was not politics,” she said in her interview on GMA. “It was for the honor and privilege to perform for my country and that will stay the same I think.”

