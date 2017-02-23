Emma Watson Looks Like A Princess In Caped Gown At ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere

REX/Shutterstock

Emma Watson looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the London premiere of her highly anticipated new film, ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ on Feb. 23rd, and we’re loving her dress. Emma looked amazing in the gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown & this is definitely one of our fave looks from her. What did you guys think her dress?

Emma Watson, 26, has been on a roll with her Beauty and the Beast premiere looks and her latest red carpet outfit may just be our favorite. She headed to the London premiere on Feb. 23rd and opted to wear a stunning off-the-shoulder gray gown that fit her to perfection.

Emma chose to wear a fabulous gray off-the-shoulder Emilia Wickstead custom gown for the premiere and it was the perfect choice, even though it wasn’t yellow like Belle’s! The caped featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with short sleeves and a cinched in waist. The rest of the gown was form-fitting and head a straight silhouette, but the best part of all was the back of the dress.

The back of the custom gown featured a gigantic and luxurious cape that flowed out into a wide pleated flowy cape — she literally looked like a princess. While we loved her entire dress and the insane cape that was attached, we have to talk about her amazing hairstyle, as well. She threw her hair up into a braided chignon bun with a braided crown around the front of her face — she looked absolutely flawless.

If this is just the beginning of what’s to come from Emma’s red carpet premiere looks, then we are so excited for what’s in store! What did you guys think of Emma’s gown — did you love it as much as we did?

