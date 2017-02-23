Ed Sheeran Gushes Over Taylor Swift’s Nemesis Katy Perry — Breaking Friend Code?

Cover your ears, Taylor Swift! The singer’s longtime BFF, Ed Sheeran, crashed her nemesis, Katy Perry’s, BBC Radio 1 interview on Feb. 22…and he had nothing but great things to say about the 32-year-old. Check out the clip here and let us know if you think Ed is totally breaking friendship code!

Who knew Ed Sheeran, 26, and Katy Perry, 32, were such good friends?! You wouldn’t expect the pair to have such a loving relationship — after all, he’s besties with Taylor Swift, 27, and we all know Tay and Katy are embroiled in one of the biggest celeb feuds of the last few years. However, when the British singer ran into Katy at BBC Radio 1 on Feb. 22, he jumped right into her interview, and the two joked around like crazy!

In the radio sit down, Ed and Katy bantered back and forth, praising one another and making jokes as if they’re the closest of friends. The 32-year-old even kept playfully touching Ed on his arms and shoulders!

This was no random meet-up, either. The singers shared several stories about other encounters they’ve had, including the first time they met, when Katy refused to hug Ed because he was too sweaty, and when she told him to “sniff her armpit” at the Grammys (you’ll have to watch the interview to get the scoop on that one). Plus, they totally bonded over the fact that neither of them has won at the Grammy Awards, despite multiple nominations.

So, of course, we have to wonder how Taylor feels about this — although she’s never confirmed it, Katy is totally the subject of her song “Bad Blood,” and their feud has played out in the public eye since 2014. Ed may be getting a phone call from his bestie sometime soon…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ed and Katy being so chummy with one another? Do you think he’s totally betraying Taylor?