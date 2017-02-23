Donald Trump & Melania Won’t Be Watching The Oscars — Is Meryl Streep To Blame?

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! The President and First Lady have no plans to tune in for the Academy Awards on Feb. 26 and you’ve got to hear what they’re doing instead!

President Donald Trump, 70, and First Lady Melania, 46, reportedly have zero interest in watching the Academy Awards on Feb. 26. The First Couple are scheduled to host an evening for governors from across the country at the White House. “I think Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinions,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer, 45, told reporters on Feb. 22. He added, “I’ve got to be honest with you, I think the president will be hosting the Governors’ Ball that night.” The event for state governors hosted at the White House is different from the Governors’ Ball being hosted in LA, which is the official Oscars after-party.

“Mrs. Trump looks forward to putting on a phenomenal event. And the first lady’s put a lot of time into this event, in welcoming our nation’s governors to the capital, and I have a feeling that’s where the president and first lady are going to be focused on Sunday night,” Sean said. Could the Trumps be skipping Hollywood’s biggest night after the President tweeted out his dislike for living legend Meryl Streep, 67, following her powerful speech at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8.

Meryl never called Trump by name, but alluded to the President throughout her speech. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. And the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” she told the audience.

Trump later said he was “not surprised” that the “liberal movie people” had something to say about the 45th President and even called Meryl a “Hillary [Clinton] lover.” He said the 20 time Oscar nominee “overrated” on Twitter. Well, Hollywood is sure to have plenty to say on Sunday!

