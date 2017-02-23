‘Nashville’ Star Exits Series After Shocking TV Death

Image Courtesy of CMT

OMG! A central character on ‘Nashville’ exited the series after a shocking plot twist on the Feb. 23 episode, breaking hearts all over the world. Find out which star faced an untimely passing on the hit CMT series. WARNING: spoiler alert ahead!

Grab your tissues! Connie Britton‘s character Rayna James was shockingly killed off Nashville on the Feb. 23 episode called “If Tomorrow Never Comes.” Now, the actress has officially made her departure from the country music drama. Rayna went through the wringer last week, narrowly surviving an attack at knifepoint. Even though police rescued her from a stalker, she was in a car accident on her way home. Rayna sadly succumbed to her injuries.

It certainly was an emotional episode, with Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) rushing to the ICU. “All I ever wanted was for you to be proud of me,” Juliette tearfully says to Rayna, who’s surrounded by Deacon (Charles Esten), and her loved ones. The sisters sing a song to their mom, who then opens her eyes before flat-lining. Even though rumors of Connie’s departure from the show were circulating for months, it was still devastating to witness her tragic and untimely passing!

“Playing Rayna has been a privilege and a deeply enriching experience for me. I am going to miss her grace, tenacity and feistiness,” Connie said in a statement, clearly getting nostalgic about her experience on the show. “And I’m forever grateful and indebted to our unbelievably talented cast and crew, and to the Nashville community amongst whom I have had the honor to work.”

She added, “And then there are the fans. Wow. I’m so humbled by our incredible fans for their unwavering passion and commitment. They are the reason the show exists, and the reason the show will continue. I’ll be watching and cheering alongside all of you. Thanks for the honor of these 5 years.” Fans are definitely going to need to take a breather after this episode.

