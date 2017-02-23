Madonna Bonds With New Twins In Throwback Pic: See 14 More Celebs Who’ve Adopted

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of People / Instagram

Madonna’s adoption of twin girls Stella & Esther was finalized earlier this month, and already the singer’s showered the 4-year-olds with social media love! In her latest pic, the girls are shown in their home country of Malawi and it is beyond precious! But Madonna’s not the only star to adopt. Check out 14 other celebs who have non-biological children here!

Madonna, 58, officially expanded her family on Feb. 7 with the adoption of her fifth and sixth children — four-year-old twins Stella and Esther Mwale. The adorable youngsters were born in Malawi, Africa, which is the same place her other two adopted children: David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie, 11, and Mercy James, 11, were born. And since her latest adoption, Madonna has NOT been shy about showing off how cute her new daughters are!

Already Missing this beautiful place! 🌍💛🌍💛 The Warm Heart of Africa 🌈💛🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

“Already Missing this beautiful place! 🌍💛🌍💛 The Warm Heart of Africa 🌈💛🙏🏻,” Madonna captioned a photo she posted via Instagram on Feb. 22 featuring her with Stella and Esther in Malawi. In the pic, the little girls play in the background wearing sweet matching dresses while Madonna squats in the dirt looking after them. Aw! But while Madonna only adopted these cuties two weeks ago, she’s not even the most recent celeb to bring home a non-biological child!

Just days ago, on Feb. 21, Hoda Kotb, 52, announced on Today, that she adopted her first child, Haley Joy Kotb, after she was born on Valentine’s Day! And we could not be happier for the new mom. Hoda even told her co-stars on the show that baby Haley is “the love of her life.” But of course celebs adopting is not a recent trend by any means.

In fact, after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder, and marrying back in 1990, Tom Cruise, 54, and Nicole Kidman, 49, decided to adopt two little ones together. They ended up with Isabella Jane, 24, and Connor Anthony, 22. “My adopted children are my own children. There is no separation in that for me whatsoever,” Tom has said of his adopted children vs. his biological daughter Suri Cruise, 10.

“There’s no way there is any difference and anyone who has adopted would say the same. I’ve been up in the middle of the night changing diapers, there’s no question in terms of me being the father; that bond couldn’t be any stronger.”

And we know Katherine Heigl, 38, who just gave birth to her first biological child, Joshua Kelley Jr., 2 months, feels the same. Katherine and her hubby Josh Kelley, 37, adopted their first child in 2009 from South Korea and named her Nancy Leigh Mi-Eun Kelley. Then, three years later in 2012, the couple adopted a daughter, Adalaide Marie Hope, from the U.S.

And although now Katherine and Josh have a biological child together too, adoption is still something that is very close to their hearts. “Adoption has been a part of my life and a part of my family, so it was how I wanted to start,” Katherine has said of beginning her family with adoption. How beautiful is that?

