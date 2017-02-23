Catelynn Lowell Slams Tyler Baltierra Again For Cheating On Her: Is She No Longer Kidding?

Image Courtesy of MTV

Is Tyler Baltierra REALLY cheating on his wife and ‘Teen Mom OG’ co-star, Catelynn Lowell? After seeing her recent Instagram post, we’re finding it hard to believe he’s not. She joked it about it last week, but is she now being serious? Take a look!

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell took to Instagram on Feb. 22 to put her husband, Tyler Baltierra, on blast, and now, fans are wondering if he’s cheating on her!

On Wednesday, Catelynn posted a photo of what looks like a strawberry flavored alcoholic beverage with the caption, “Whelp since he’s out cheating.”

Last week, rumors started swirling online that Tyler was cheating on Catelynn after a blind item accused the two of having marital problems.”The MTV cameras have turned a blind eye to the cheating by this significant other of an OG Teen Mom because it doesn’t fit in the story line for this season for the couple. Tyler/Catelynn,” it read.

Catelynn and Tyler responded to the accusations by playing along. Catelynn tweeted, “Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me he’s busted,” while he said, “D–n it! We really tried keeping that a secret too! Well, I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist her/him. I don’t know, it was dark and I was drunk.”

Tyler also tweeted, “Trust me, they would LOVE if that was true.”

But nine days later, Catelynn readdressed the situation with her strawberry daiquiri pic, so now we’re wondering — is she bringing it up again because she’s done joking around? Did Tyler really cheat? Does she want the world to know the truth? We’ll be keeping a close eye on her social media pages for further updates!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Tyler has ever cheated on Catelynn? Tell us how you feel below!

