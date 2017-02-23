Caitlyn Jenner Slams Donald Trump’s Anti-Transgender Policy In Video — It’s A ‘Disaster’

Courtesy of Youtube

Caitlyn Jenner once proudly supported Donald Trump, but after rolling back protection of transgendered students in public schools, she’s changed her mind! The former Olympian thinks the President’s new policy is a total ‘disaster!’ Watch the video!

Remember when Caitlyn Jenner, 67, was the only one in her family who attended Donald Trump‘s, 70, inauguration? Well, maybe she’s wishing she hadn’t. The President’s latest policy against transgenders students in public schools across the nation has rattled Caitlyn to the very core. “I have a message for the bullies, you suck,” she writes in a lengthy Instagram message, which seems to be directed at Donald. “You’re losers and you’re going to keep on losing. Because you’re weak, you pick on kids or you pick on women or anyone you think is vulnerable.” AMEN, SISTER!

Sounds like the transgender icon is finally jumping on the anti-Donald train. Caitlyn’s passionate video stems from a letter the Justice Of Education department sent to schools nation-wide on Feb. 22, declaring that students will no longer have the right to choose which bathroom or locker they use in school. The end result reportedly stated that it’s up to specific districts to ultimately decide if they want to make transgender rooms available. So at least that’s the silver lining.

Once again, Donald has completely destroyed something Barack Obama worked so hard to achieve. ObamaCare was strike one, and now removing the former President’s policy is causing panic all over the United States. Unfortunately Barack’s ruling was never legally binding, which means it could be changed at any minute. The idea of what Donald could do next is truly haunting.

