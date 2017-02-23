Blac Chyna Slams Pregnancy Rumors With Photo Of Tiniest Post-Baby Waist Yet — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

If you believed those rumors that Blac Chyna is already pregnant with another baby, you might want to study this pic for a reality check! She attended the ADMA Awards on Feb. 22 in a skintight jumpsuit — and there wasn’t a baby bump in sight. Check out her incredible weight loss here!

Blac Chyna, 28, supported her BFF Amber Rose, 30, at the All Def Digital Movie Awards on Feb. 22, and she looked incredible just three months after giving birth to her daughter, Dream. The E! reality star flaunted her post-baby body in a latex red jumpsuit with a black belt, and she looked SO skinny. Can you believe she just had a baby on Nov. 10?!

Earlier this week, Chyna revealed that she’s already lost 40 pounds since Dream’s birth, going down from 192 to 152.4 lbs. and proving it by posting a photo of her scale. She even flaunted the accomplishment by uploading sexy nude photos to Instagram, in which she only lightly covers herself with a white sheet.

These sexy pics and proof of weight loss come amidst recent rumors that she’s already pregnant with another baby. Fans began speculating that she could be expecting again when she stepped out in a bulky sweater and sweatpants on Feb. 19, but it’s pretty clear now that she was just photographed at a bad angle that day!

Life hasn’t been easy for the 28-year-old since Dream’s birth, with her and Rob Kardashian’s romance spiraling out of control, leading to yet another breakup. The pair have always had a volatile relationship, and a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Chyna is simply SICK of all the drama. It may be over for good this time, you guys!

HollywoodLifers, did you think Blac Chyna was pregnant? What do you think of her post-baby weight loss journey?

