Beyonce Passionately Supports Trans Youth After Trump Cuts Protection For Students

Donald Trump upset a LOT of people on Feb. 22 when he removed protections for trangender kids in school, but perhaps the most high-profile is Beyonce. Queen Bey took to her Facebook on Feb. 23 to let the president know how mad she is, and what people can do to help.

Beyonce, 35, is NOT happy with Donald Trump, 70, right now! The 45th President of the United States caused a lot of controversy on Feb. 22 when he rolled back laws protecting transgender childrens’ bathroom rights, and the move left Bey fuming.

Of course, Beyonce is one of the classiest women in the world, so she didn’t scream, she didn’t swear, she simply sent her Beyhive into action, telling her fans how they can help stop such an appalling change from happening. “#LGBTQ students need to know we support them,” she wrote on Facebook. “Share your support to #protecttransyouth at glsen.org/100days & put #KindnessInAction GLSEN.” You go girl!

GLSEN, which is pronounced “glisten” in a non-profit group founded in 1990 “by a small, but dedicated group of teachers in Massachusetts who came together to improve an education system that too frequently allows its lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) students to be bullied, discriminated against, or fall through the cracks,” says the site’s about page. “Over 25 years later, that small group has grown into the leading national education organization focused on ensuring safe and affirming schools for LGBTQ students.”

We absolutely love that Beyonce is using her influence to help some of the people in our society that need protection the most. People like her bringing the fight for their rights into the limelight are doing so much good, and we love it! Now start donating!

