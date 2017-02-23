Beyonce Cancels Coachella Performance: Pregnant Singer Pulls Out Of Festival

AP Images

OMG! This is the saddest news ever. Beyonce will no longer be performing at this year’s Coachella Music Festival, producers confirm. Obviously, many fans were worried this would happen after the singer announced her pregnancy, but now it seems to be official. Get all the details here!

In a statement to The Associated Press on Feb. 23, Beyonce‘s Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said, “Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

As you’re well aware, Beyonce is pregnant with twins, so it was almost expected that she’d cancel her performance at the annual music festival, but many fans didn’t want to believe such a thing would happen. And yes, it’s bad news that she has cancelled, but on a positive note, Beyonce will be a headliner at 2018’s Coachella.

At this time, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will still serve as main attractions during the two-weekend festival in Indio, California, but it’s unclear who will replace Beyonce. Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21, and Lamar on April 16 and 23. Beyonce was originally set to perform April 15 and 22. She would have been the first female artist to headline Coachella since Bjork in 2007. However, Beyonce did appear at the festival in 2014, when she came out on stage and danced during sister Solange‘s set.

Other performers at this year’s Coachella include Lorde, the xx, Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, Justice, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled and Father John Misty.

