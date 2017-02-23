Bella Thorne Reveals Skin Falling Off Her Face After Getting Intense Chemical Peel

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! Bella Thorne is never shy about showing off any facet of her personal life with her fans, but gross new photos of her intense chemical peel are way over the top. You’ve got to see the crazy pics where her dead skin is cracking and falling off of her face!

Oh the things celebrities put themselves through in the name of beauty. Bella Thorne is getting a little touch up just in time for Oscar weekend parties, so the 19-year-old headed to top skin care salon Kate Somerville for a chemical peel. Unlike other stars, she has no problem with sharing the completely icky process with her fans. Right after she had the procedure done Feb. 22, she shared an Instagram pic that looked like her skin had been burned to a crisp! She captioned the smiling photo, “#Cheers from me and my chemical peel!! It’s a good day to have your face peeling off ;) #lizard #drinkingwater#humpday.”

#cheers from me and my chemical peel!! It's a good day to have your face peeling off ;) #lizard #drinkingwater #humpday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:45am PST

Bella being Bella, she had to take things a step further, hitting up her Snapchat to show the aftermath of the procedure with the skin starting to peel right off of her face. There was so much dead flesh that she got out a scissors and started cutting if off. OMG, is there no part of her life that the actress wants to keep private? Well, she did just reach 15 million Instagram followers on Feb. 23, so her fans totally can’t get enough of whatever antics she is up to.

At least when she shows up looking gorgeous and glam at Oscar after parties, we’ll know that she put herself through such a crazy process to get her skin so glowing and perfect for the cameras. Most stars would be mortified to show off their faces in such a scary condition, but there’s nothing taboo in Bella’s world.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella overshares on her social media? Or do you love it?

