This is NUTS! About a year after Atlanta-based rapper Bankroll Fresh was killed in a shootout, police are finally releasing terrifying footage from the scene. If you think you can handle it, watch the video to see the artist’s final moments in life.

Before going into this, be advised that this video is pretty disturbing to watch. We never like reporting on these types of tragic cases, but the fact is that Bankroll Fresh died in Mar. 2016 after being involved in a horrifying shootout. Up until now, fans were only able to read about the rapper’s death, but a police-released video obtained by TMZ shows exactly what went down on that fateful night. It’s definitely not a pretty sight!

The shocking surveillance footage shows Bankroll hanging out with friends outside Street Execs Studios in Atlanta. One man in a backwards baseball cap exists the studio with a gun in his hand while Bankroll stands in the background next to a black car. Mid-way through, two men run off as another stands in the doorway of the studio. They’re clearly getting ready for something. At the end you can see Bankroll cock an assault rifle. The gun battle reportedly stems from an altercation between the hip hop star and No Plug, another Atlanta-based rapper.

Fortunately, the video cuts out right before Bankroll is shot dead. Police say the full-length footage cannot be released because of it’s highly graphic nature, according to TMZ. Since the violent bawl, No Plug has openly admitted to being involved but claims it was all in the name of self-defense. Because of that, he hasn’t been charged for any crimes or felonies and is walking around like a free man! All the whole Bankroll, a close friend to rapper 2 Chainz, heartbreakingly died at the young age of 28. So sad!

