‘L&HH’ Swift & Asia STD Drama: Did Cardi B Stir The Pot After Tense Reunion?

‘L&HHNY’ is wild! After Swift claimed that Asia almost gave him an STD, she fired back at him and claimed that she never cheated! NOW, after part 1 of the reunion, Cardi B may be involving herself in their heated social media feud! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke with Swift who told us what’s really going on! You have to hear this..

After part one of the Love & Hip Hop New York reunion on Feb. 20, the drama between Swift Star and his ex, Asia Cole, escalated to unbelievable levels. Swift accused Asia of almost infecting him with an STD and she denied ever cheating on him. He claimed his test results were clean, and that hers were not. However, he accused Asia of changing her story to say that doctors had made a mistake and that she was actually clean. It’s all in the video, below, but we’ll get into more detail later.

Well, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke with Swift who told us that the STD in question is believed to be chlamydia. Yikes. Since he was apparently getting cozy with Cardi B after all of this, we asked if she had any knowledge about these harsh STD accusations. “Yes, she knew how Asia tried to play me and she was mad on my behalf [at the reunion],” Swift told us. That’s why she threw her Gucci shoe at Asia’s face… you can watch that, here.

So, we obviously had to ask him how Cardi found out about the whole ordeal, and this is where it got intense. “Cardi saw the text messages when I let her use my phone,” — text messages between Swift and Asia arguing over the alleged cheating and STDs. “She read my whole conversation with Asia and saw the screenshot I sent of my clean test results. [Then], Cardi blurted it out on the show, but every time, the producers cut it out. I didn’t want them to use it. It came out on the reunion show too, but they cut it out because I asked them to.” Uh oh…

That’s when Swift apparently lost Cardi B as a fan; When he asked producers to cut the STD talk out of the reunion show, “Cardi went on Instagram and started writing what a dog I am,” Swift told us.

It’s been a tumultuous few days as the drama’s been getting worse between Swift and Asia, so, let’s break this down for you: First, right after the reunion, Swift took to Instagram on Feb. 22, where he claimed that Asia cheated on him in London [in the midst of not seeing each other for 8 months] and almost infected him with an STD upon her return to NY. Swift said that Asia asked him to get an STD test after her results came out positive, for what he now told HollywoodLife.com is chlamydia. SO, when he said his test results came back clean, Swift said she changed up her story and claimed that doctors made a mistake and that she was clean as well.

Then, Asia took to Instagram after hearing his claims, and denied that she had cheated and contracted an STD. In a series of Instagram rants she preached to women not to let a man do what Swift apparently did to her. She expressed how much he supposedly hurt her, and continued to deny that she cheated. Asia even claimed that she was 7 months celibate. We’re sure this is far from over, so keep coming back to HollywoodLife.com for the latest on all things L&HH!

