Alan Colmes: Liberal Fox News Contributor Dies At 66

Courtesy of FOX

This is so heartbreaking. Fox News contributor Alan Colmes passed away at the age of 66 following a ‘brief illness’ today, Feb. 23, and he will certainly be missed. Get all of the details here.

Alan Colmes, one of the few liberal commentators on the Fox News network, has died, as his official website confirmed in a statement. He was just 66 years old.

“Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness,” the statement says. “He leaves his adoring and devoted wife, Dr. Jocelyn Elise Crowley. He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed. The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.” So sad.

Alan was one half of Hannity & Colmes along with Sean Hannity, 55. The show ended in 2009, but Alan continued to stay in the public eye by running a blog called Liberaland. He also contributed to AOL and Fox News.

Fox News contributor Alan Colmes has passed away at the age of 66. A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:21am PST

Other Fox News anchors have taken to social media to comment on the unfortunate news. “Very sad to report our friend and colleague @AlanColmes has passed away. Alan was one nice, happy bright light. RIP AC,” Eric Bolling tweeted. “I’m so very sad to learn Alan Colmes has died. A true gentleman and passionate advocate of his beliefs. FNC won’t be the same without him,” Jon Scott echoed. It’s certainly a sad day for the network.

Our hearts go out to Alan’s loved ones during this difficult time.

