April The Giraffe — 5 Things To Know About Famed Animal Giving Birth Via Live Stream

April is no ordinary giraffe. Oh no, she is a proud mama-to-be who thousands of fans have been waiting to see give birth via live stream on Feb. 22! Get all the details on April right here!

1. She is over 16 months pregnant. Yeah.

15-year-old April announced that she was around 472 days pregnant (give or take 20 days) on Jan. 25 via Twitter. So she’s been carrying what will be a 6 ft., 150 lb. baby at birth for over SIXTEEN MONTHS. You go, girl!

2. She has a very nice new home for her new calf.

April spends her days at the beautiful Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

3. Her baby daddy’s name is Oliver.

April lives with her companion Oliver, who also happens to be the father of the child she will soon be giving birth to via live stream! Oh, something fun about Oliver, he’s actually 5 years old. Looks like April likes the younger men!

4. She is quite sassy on social media when discussing her pregnancy.

Ever since April published her first tweet about her pregnancy, she has shared a lot of fun commentary about what to expect while you’re expecting a giraffe. “Ugh — pregnant giraffe problems,” she captioned a particularly hilarious pic that she tweeted on Feb. 3 of her ginormous baby bump. On Jan. 27 she tweeted a clip from the Giraffe Cam that has been patiently focused on her for almost a month now, adding the message, “Anxiously awaiting my big bundle of joy; maybe this weekend! Either that or I’m preparing an eviction notice!!”

5. This new calf will not be her first child.

April is the mother to four or five other giraffes, park owner Jordan Patch told PressConnects.com. However, her latest bundle of joy will be Oliver’s first child.

