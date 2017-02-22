Sevilla Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Online

REX/Shutterstock

Leicester City are fighting to resurrect their season when they play Sevilla on Feb. 22 in Spain. The Premiership champions will need to be at their best if they are to take anything from this Champions League tie. It should be an exciting game so don’t miss anything!

Leicester City might be having a horrible season but they still have everything to play for when they play Sevilla in this important game. The Spanish side will be favorites but the English team will still believe that they can pull off a shock. Kick off is scheduled for 2:45PM ET.

The Foxes finished top of their group but their heroic journey is expected to come to an end against an in-form Sevilla. The Spanish side are currently challenging for the La Liga title having lost just four matches from 23 this campaign.

Claudio Ranieri, 65, will be hoping that Jamie Vardy, 30, can find his shooting boots again if his team are to have any chance in this game. The English international has seen a dip in his form this season but he is more than capable of rising to the occasion in this match and scoring a vital goal.

Striker Leonardo Ulloa, 30, could also star this match. The capable forward had fallen out of favor in recent times with the English champions who will have to put on a better display than they did against Porto in the last round of the competition where they were thumped 5-0.

Sevilla have won four of their last six league games and are currently in good form and they will look to Samir Nasri, 29, to unlock their opponents in this tie. The on loan Manchester City player knows what it is like to play against English teams and he could prove to be a really important player in this match.

Their manager Jorge Sampaoli, 56, has built a strong team and Steven N’Zonzi, 28, is another player who could be vital for the Spaniards as they look to progress to the next round of the competition at the expense of Leicester City. The former Stoke City player is in great form this season and could score in Spain.



