Real Madrid Vs. Valencia Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s time to play catch-up, as Real Madrid makes up some of the matches they’ve missed in La Liga. Los Blancos clash against Valencia on Feb. 22. Will they extend their lead or will the Bats pull off a shocking upset? There’s only one way to find out.

It’s tough being the best. Real Madrid was supposed to play this match against Valencia in Dec. 2016, but the squad was busy over in Japan, winning the FIFA Club World Cup. With the La Liga match set for 12:45 PM ET on Feb. 22, Zinedine Zidane, 44, will look to lead his team to another victory as they expand their lead over Barcelona by another three points.

Having Gareth Bale, 27, return to reform the “BBC” with Karim Benzema, 29, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, (Bale-Benzema-Cristiano) gave Real Madrid the boost in their 2-0 victory over Espanyol on Feb. 18. Since their 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo, which bounced Los Blancos from the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid has been on a winning streak, tearing down Osasuna and Real Sociedad in La Liga.

They even kicked off their Champions League Round of 16 against Napoli, leaving with a 3-1 victory under their belts. A similar result is expected in this match as Los Murciélagos are sitting in 15th place. Though the team has improved its defense over the last five matches – scoring three clean sheets in three over that handful of fixtures, per Bleacher Report – they’re not expected to give Real Madrid a headache. Of course, the same can be said about Celta, and look what happened there?

Of course, the real bane of Real Madrid’s existence is Sevilla, who snapped their record-setting 40-game undefeated streak on Jan. 15, after Stevan Jovetic, 27, nailed the winning goal at the 92nd minute of the game. Real Madrid’s on the verge of breaking another record.

If they can score in this game and in their Feb. 26 game against Villarreal, then they would have a scored in 44 consecutive matches. That would tie a 63-year old record set by Barcelona. After breaking the Blaugrana’s undefeated record, Los Blancos would love to take another honor away from their bitter rivals.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Real Madrid will score another victory or will Valencia pull off a surprise?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.