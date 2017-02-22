Powerball Jackpot Tops $400 Million: Watch A Live Stream Video Of The Epic Drawing

REX/Shutterstock

Do YOU have the winning ticket? The Powerball jackpot has topped $400 million so someone out there could be living large really soon. We’ve got your way to watch the big drawing Feb. 22 via live stream!

This is what dreams are made of. Someone’s life could change in a matter of seconds with the Feb. 22 Powerball drawing. The $403 million pot is the 10th largest prize in the game’s 25 year history, rolling over after no one got the five numbers plus the sixth Powerball digit correct back on Feb. 18. If a single ticket holder wins and choses the lump sum cash option, that lucky person will pocket a whopping $243.9 million before taxes! Imagine what all that money could buy. Mansions, yachts, all the designer clothes you want. Oh man, it’s so fun to dream!

If it seems like there have been massive Powerball jackpots in the last year, there’s a good reason. Officials added more numbers to the game’s formula in Oct. 2015, meaning the odds of winning are far less. Its dropped from one in 175 million to one in 292 million. Since then we’ve seen five of the top ten biggest Powerball windfalls, as the game rolls over more often.

The biggest Powerball jackpot was a staggering $1.6 BILLION back in Jan. 2016, making $403 million seem like chump change. Ultimately three winning tickets had all six numbers, splitting the fortune into $500 million chunks. We’d still happily settle on the nearly half-billion dollar payout and will be watching with our tickets in hand when they drawing goes down at 10:59 EST on Feb. 22. If there’s no lucky winner, the big bucks will roll over and an even more passive pot will be up for grabs on Feb. 25.

HollywoodLifers, what would YOU do if you won the Powerball jackpot? What would be the first thing you’d purchase? Would you quit your job?

