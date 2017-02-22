Porto Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Online

REX/Shutterstock

Porto play Italian giants Juventus in this glamorous Champions League match on Feb. 22 in Portugal. The home team will be hoping to take a lead with them back to Turin and this will be an exciting game. Don’t dare miss any of the action!

Porto will start off as under-dogs in this game But Juventus will have to be at their best to get through to the next round of the competition. If the home team play to their full potential then the Italian giants could have their work cut out for them. Kick off in this tie is set for 2:45 PM ET.

The team from Portugal hammered Leicester City 5-0 in their last game and they will be hoping to take that form into this match. Andre Silva, 21, is their star player and he has been Porto’s main goal threat this season. If they can get the ball to him in dangerous positions then he is more than capable of causing Juventus problems.

Porto have an excellent defensive record and goalkeeper Iker Casillas, 35, does not let in a lot of goals. But they could just do with scoring a few more goals at the other end of the pitch, so, expect this encounter with Juventus to be a tight affair over both legs.

Juventus are in the Champions League to win it and are one of the strongest teams in the competition this season. They may have lost Paul Pogba, 23, to Manchester United in the summer transfer window for a world-record fee, but reinvested much of it in bringing Gonzalo Higuaín, 29, in from domestic rivals Napoli and he is scoring freely for the Italian side.

Manager Max Allegri, 49, who added Roma’s Miralem Pjanić, 26, similarly killed two birds with one stone, contributing to a midfield that is almost as potent as it was before Pogba’s departure. With perhaps the strongest defensive foundation in all of Italian domestic football, they’re going to be a very stubborn opponent for Porto to break.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Juventus will progress to the next round at the expense of Porto?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.