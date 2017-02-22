‘Glee’ Star Lauren Potter Heartbroken After Fiancé Timothy Spear Calls Off Wedding — It ‘Hurts’

Courtesy of Twitter

So devastating! ‘Glee’ star Lauren Potter isn’t getting the fairytale wedding that she dreamed of after fiance Timothy Spear called off their engagement. We’ve got the sad details on how she’s revealing it ‘hurts.’

Oh no! Lauren Potter‘s bridal dreams have been shattered after her fiance Timothy Spear broke off their engagement over the 2016 holidays. The former Glee star is just revealing her heartbreak now that she’s had some time to absorb the shock and prepare for a life without her sweetheart. The 26-year-old tells PEOPLE magazine that “it hurts,” especially since she had been in discussions with TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress about finding her perfect wedding gown. “After we got married I wanted to wake up and see him make breakfast for me. I loved him so much,” she confessed. How heartbreaking!

The actress and special needs advocate gained fame playing cheerleader Becky Jackson from 2009 until 2015 on Glee alongside Jane Lynch‘s Sue Sylvester. Ultimately her popularity proved too much for 26-year-old childhood pal turned boyfriend Timothy. “He did not like the publicity,” Lauren’s mom Robin Sinkhorn told the magazine. “It was overwhelming.”

Timothy popped the question back in Aug. 2016 during a romantic date in Laguna Beach, CA. “He picked out the ring, made payments on it, and then planned the picnic and the moment to get down on one knee to ask her to promise to be his one-and-only and marry him when they are ready,” Robin revealed at the time. “Then they watched the sunset together.”

Since the breakup, Lauren has been focused on her new life, hitting the gym and even going on a few dates with new guys. “She looks adorable,” says her mom. “This is the first time I’ve seen her happy in months. She’s looking forward to the future.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Lauren’s fiance broke up with her?

