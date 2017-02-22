The 1975 Rock Out In Ruffled & Ripped Suits At BRIT Awards With ‘The Sound’

AP Images

These guys freakin’ ROCK! If the entire United Kingdom wasn’t dancing during The 1975’s performance then we’d be super surprised. The Manchester-based pop/rock band left us with tingles after dropping ‘The Sound’ on stage. Check it out!

Ugh, why are we such suckers for the British accent?! The United Kingdom is packed with major hotties like Robert Pattinson, Orlando Bloom, and definitely The 1975 rockers. These guys have been dominating the music charts both overseas and in the US thanks to hit singles “Sex” and “The Sound.” This shouldn’t come as any surprise to fans around the world, since their 2017 BRIT Awards performance literally left us speechless. The hunks are also up for two awards tonight, Best British Group (which they won earlier) and Best British Album.

Could you guys see all those hilarious messages during The 1975 😂😂😂😂😂 too good omg #BRITs pic.twitter.com/CSbyUGKptm — Zoe London (@zoelondondj) February 22, 2017

After snagging the second win of the night, The 1975 hit the stage to perform “The Sound” from their 2016 album I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It. Dressed in ruffled and torn black suits, the rockers made the crowd get out of their seats and jump around during the EPIC guitar solo! And if you noticed some weird technical difficulties during their show, it was all intentional! The screen was purposefully covered with insults like, “Zero wow factor” because these hunks love making fun of themselves.

If you’ve heard the name Matt Healy before tonight (he’s the lead singer), it’s probably because he was involved with Taylor Swift. Yes, his band is freakin’ awesome, but his rumored romance with the “New Romantics” songstress is definitely worth mentioning. Let’s go back to 2014 when the two pop stars first emerged on the romantic radar. “We exchanged numbers,” dished Matt in a Shazam Top 20 interview. “Let’s see what happens, she’s a sensation.” How cute is that?! Matt even dedicated a song to Taylor during one of his concerts.

As we all know now, things didn’t work out. The lovebirds attended the Jingle Ball together, but from the beginning, friends feared the bad boy would break Taylor’s heart. “No one sees this ending well for Taylor,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Matty’s a sweet guy but he’s a very tortured soul.” Major bummer! If he’s still single, we’ll take him!

