Tara Wallace & Peter Gunz Back Together Amid Pregnancy Rumors? She Reveals All

“We see each other very often. He picks the kids up in the morning and we do stuff all together. The kids need to see you getting along and not just fighting. We do birthday dinners together and if there are days we don’t have stuff to do, we may take them to the movies together,” Tara tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Tara is just too busy to handle Peter or any other man in her life these days. “I have so much going on. As much as I’d like to date, it’s not easiest thing. When I do get out I like to go things I like to do, with my girlfriends. I’ve never been a serial dater and I won’t start now. I’m staying true to myself,” The Goddess Potential author adds.

She’s also NOT expecting another baby with Peter, 50, as some had speculated when she showed up to Part 1 of the Love & Hip Hop New York reunion Feb. 20 looking a little curvier than usual. Tara and Peter are proud parents to Gunner Ethan Pankey, who was born in Feb. 2016, as well as two other sons, Kaz and Jamison Wallace. They may love being parents to the three boys, but they’re not adding a fourth child to their family…at least not right now.