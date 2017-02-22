Skepta Brings Funky New Hip Hop Flavor With ‘Shutdown’ To 2017 BRIT Awards

Courtesy of The Brits

Skepta is a relatively new artist in our books, but his 2017 BRIT Awards performance was the total opposite of beginner’s luck. The grime artist mastered the stage on Feb. 22 with ‘Shutdown,’ one of the hottest songs on UK’s radio! Check it out!

BRB, currently booking flights to London so we can hang out with Skepta! Brits have been blessed with the rapper’s music since 2003, but most of us Americans are just now hearing his stage name for the first time. This is a big night for Joseph Junior Adenuga. Not only did he SLAY the stage with the 2016 sensation ‘Shutdown’, he’s also up for three different awards — Breakthrough Act, Male Solo Music Artist Award, and Album Of The Year for Konnichiwa. That ought to give Drake, Zayn Malik, and Adele a run for their money!

If you’ve never seen Skepta perform before, you will definitely not be disappointed by his BRIT Awards show! Would it be corny to say that he literally SHUT DOWN the night with his fresh new take on hip hop and rap? As the O2 London arena lit up with bright red lights, Skepta emerged on stage in jeans, a hoodie, and most importantly…comfy sneakers so he could dance! His moves were almost as impressive as his genius and badass lyrics.

Skepta, who will perform at the 2017 Governor’s Ball in NY, has yet to breakthrough onto the US radio stations, but across the pond, he’s already an established superstar. Konnichiwa received critical acclaim for critics when it was released in May 2016 and peaked at the number two spot on the UK music charts. His other albums are Blacklisted, Microphone Champion, Doin’ It Again, and his self-titled debut piece, Joseph Junior Adenuga. Skepta hasn’t won any award yet tonight, but hopefully that changes soon!

HollywoodLifers, had you ever heard of Skepta before the Brit Awards? Do you have a favorite song?

