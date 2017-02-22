Sean Kingston’s Head Gets Stomped On In Violent Migos Fight — New Details Revealed

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Sean Kingston is feeling bad and bruisy following a violent beat down from the guys in Migos. We’ve got new details about how he got his head stomped by the Atlanta area rappers at a Las Vegas trade show.

So bizarre! You’d think a trade show featuring hip hop merchandise and clothing would be a place where everyone could get along and avoid getting into fights. That wasn’t the case for Sean Kingston, 27, as he got jumped by Quavo, Takeoff and Offset from Migos and came out on the losing end. They were all at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas for the annual Agenda Show Feb. 21 when the brawl went down. According to TMZ, an argument erputed over Soulja Boy and the three guys from Migos “beat Sean badly, allegedly kicking him and stomping on his head.” OUCH!!!!

The website says that law enforcement confirmed someone from Sean’s crew whipped out a gun and fired it, but luckily no one was hit. The guy was held by on-site security until Vegas Metro PD officers could come and take him away. When the cops finally arrived on scene, both the “Bad and Bougee” rappers and Sean were outta there. It seems the Jamaican-American singer isn’t being a snitch quite yet, as he was later pulled over for a traffic stop and was “semi-cooperative” with officers, but didn’t name names as to who had beat him up so badly.

@migos stopped by Agenda Las Vegas earlier today for @yungrichnationofficial before tearing it up tonight at @draislv. See you at 10:30pm on the rooftop of the Cromwell Hotel. #AgendaVegas A post shared by Agenda Show (@agendashow) on Feb 21, 2017 at 7:04pm PST

Police want to hear Migos’ side of the story, and though they’re not “wanted” for anything, the cops are still interested in what they have to say. They don’t have to look far as Quavo, Takeoff and Offset are playing a rooftop set at Drai’s Live at 10:30pm and the club posted a reminder on their Instagram account just minutes before the show that the band was about to take the stage. Clearly they’re feeling in the right by whatever went down to be living it up with a live show just hours after the alleged beat-down with Sean. Hey, maybe they’ll even play some of their new collab “Slide” with Frank Ocean, 29 and Calvin Harris, 33, that dropped earlier in the day!

HollywoodLifers, do you think anyone will get in trouble over Sean’s beat down? Or is everyone going to keep their mouths shut about it?

