‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Ready To Divorce Kody: She’s ‘Done Being His Puppet’

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown is about to find out what it’s like to lose control. The polygamist’s only legal wife, Robyn Brown, is reportedly on the verge of divorcing him after years of allegedly playing his ‘puppet.’ Will Robyn leave him and her three sister wives for good?

Robyn Brown, 38, is reportedly ready to make a change in her life and ditch some baggage. Its name is Kody Brown! The Sister Wives star is allegedly rethinking her polygamist lifestyle, and it’s all because of her rocky relationship with her husband. Things have allegedly been rough with Kody for quite some time, but Robyn’s reported decision to cut ties comes with his rumored courting of a fifth sister wife.

Kody once promised that he was done taking on new wives, having built a large family with Robyn, Meri, Christine, and Janelle. If contemplating adding a fifth woman to the mix wasn’t bad enough, this mystery sister wife is only 24 years-old, according to family friend Kendra! She spoke to Life & Style about why Robyn’s allegedly looking for a way out of her plural marriage:

“[Robyn’s] always said that if he takes on new wives, she’ll leave. Robyn has told friends she is going to divorce Kody. She believes it is her only choice. She says he will be getting a rude awakening soon when he’s served with papers,” Kendra told the mag. It’s not just the prospect of a new wife that has her incensed. Kody allegedly has some major problems that she’s having problems overlooking, too.

“[Kody’s] totally spiraling out of control,” Kendra said. “She can no longer trust him. He is becoming a hothead, he has no filter and it is freaking Robyn out. They [used to] fight and yell at each other. Now Robyn simply ignores him, which makes him even more infuriated. Kody has a nasty tongue on him. Robyn told me how Kody said to her, ‘you would not have any of this if it wasn’t for me’ Kody has to be the king of his castle. Robyn used to be Kody’s puppet. Now she’s saying no.”

