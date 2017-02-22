Kim, Rob & All The Kardashians Wish Their Dad A Happy Birthday: See The Sweet Messages

Courtesy of twitter

Happy Birthday, Robert Kardashian. The late lawyer and the father of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob, would have been 73-years-old today. Robert Sr.’s ex-wife, Kris Jenner and the rest of the family took to social media to honor him on his birthday and you have to see their loving messages.

This is all so sweet. February 22 marks the day that Robert Kardashian Sr. was born, and this year, he would have been 73-years-old. His kids — Kourtney, 37, Kim, 36, Khloe, 32, and Rob, 29 — took to social media to honor their late father, and their messages were emotional and super sweet. Kris Jenner, 61, also dedicated multiple, loving messages to Robert Sr. on Twitter.

Kim posted an adorable family photo from when she and her siblings were just small toddlers, and she thanked her late father for everything he did for them. So cute.

Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I'm so grateful you are my dad! pic.twitter.com/0AAyqCu0nM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

Kim also tweeted that she “found a 3 page letter” her dad once wrote for her after she graduated high school. She didn’t say what was exactly said in the letter, but she did reveal that it was about “life.” We’re wondering if that’s what sparked her idea to write letters to her own children, North, 3, and Saint, 1. Kim also retweeted a photo of her husband, Kanye West, 39, who was wearing a t-shirt of her father that said, “In Loving Memory.”

Kourtney dedicated a throwback Instagram photo to her late father and it was the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. Robert and Kris rocked matching jackets in the old photo, while he held Kourt, who was just an infant at the time! Kourtney captioned the sweet photo, “Happy birthday to the most handsome, funniest, sweetest, best daddy in the world!”.

Happy birthday to the most handsome, funniest, sweetest, best daddy in the world! #MoustacheOnFleek A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

Rob also took to Instagram to pay tribute to his father on this special day with two adorable throwback photos. In the snaps, where Rob looks like a spitting image of his father, he wrote, “Happy birthday pops,” and “Wish you were here to meet Dream“, his daughter, who is just 15-weeks-old. Ugh, so cute, but so sad.

Happy birthday dad woohoo! Wish you were here to meet Dream🙏🙌🙌 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:29am PST

The matriarch of the Kardashian family, Kris, used Twitter to post multiple heartfelt messages about her late husband. She posted the same family photo as Kim and wrote, “There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss you.” She followed up with more sweet messages that included: “Forever grateful for the love you gave, the lessons you taught the kids, and the memories we shared… Missing you always. I am so blessed to have had you in my life and I cherish every single memory. I love you. Happy birthday Robert.” So sweet.

