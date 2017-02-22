Robbie Williams Kills It At 2017 BRITs With ‘The Heavy Entertainment Show’

Image Courtesy of The BRITs

The man, the myth, the legend — Robbie Williams! The winner of the Icon Award brought the house down at the 2017 BRIT Awards on February 22, closing out the night with a powerful performance of ‘The Heavy Entertainment Show’ and ‘Mixed Signals’. We were absolutely stunned!

How amazing was that? Robbie Williams, 43, closed out the 2017 BRIT Awards on February 21 after it was announced he had won the Icon Award honor. Robbie truly proved to his audience and the people watching at home why he got that award, and why he received the most BRIT awards in the history of the show — 18 in total! There’s truly no better way to end an already amazing show than to see Robbie and an army of dancers power their way through two incredible songs!

Robbie’s the consummate performer, and as soon as he bounced out onstage, it was clear this was going to be something to remember. At first, it was just Robbie standing steadfast as he sang the first lines of his hit “The Heavy Entertainment Show”. But knowing that song, it was about to get crazy onstage! As soon as the beat dropped, dozens of dancers in matching black bikinis ran out, while the background appeared to burst into flames!

Robbie, wearing a diamond-studded black suit, looked dapper and happy as he sang his soul out. The stage was bursting into colored lights, and flashed lyrics from “The Heavy Entertainment Show”. He seamlessly transitioned into “Mixed Signals” after that, and just kept killing it! The BRIT Awards were delightful from beginning to end, but they truly saved the best for last with Robbie’s performance.

