‘L&HH’ Star Peter Gunz Having Another Child With Ex Tara Wallace? The Truth

Congrats?!… Rumor has it that ‘Love & Hip Hop’s tumultuous exes, Peter Gunz and Tara Wallace, are expecting a fourth child together. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned the truth behind the bombshell reports, and you’re going to want to read this!

Is there a fourth baby on the way for Love & Hip Hop New York‘s, Peter Gunz, 50, and Tara Wallace, 35? Well, if you’ve read the recent reports that claim the exes are expecting, then we understand why your jaw is on the floor. However, we’re about to set the record straight on the rumor mill… IT’S FALSE.

“Tara is absolutely not pregnant,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is so frustrated that this rumor keeps following her.” In fact, Tara’s been busy taking care of she and Peter’s youngest child, their baby boy, Gunner Ethan Pankey, who was born in Feb. 2016. The couple has two other children together, sons, Kaz and Jamison Wallace.

Pregnancy rumors started to swirl on Feb. 20, when Tara showed up to Part 1 of the Love & Hip Hop New York reunion. Some fans believed that she arrived looking a bit fuller, which fueled reports that she had a bun in the oven. This photo, below, was one of the main snaps from the reunion that started the baby buzz.

Styled by @looksbylunden in my @versaillesbklyn #sexylittleblackdress #LAHHNY #TheReunion #beautybyteknique A post shared by Taranasha Wallace (@iamtarawallace) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

We, on the other hand, thought she looked stunning. Anyway, we learned that “Tara’s still nursing baby Gunner, therefore, she’s not ready to go on some extreme diet,” right now. So, that could have been why some internet trolls may have been so critical. “Her kids are her top priority right now, not her body,” our source said. Not to mention, “Peter sure isn’t complaining about her curves,” our source added. Mic drop!

Although Peter is technically not divorced from L&HH‘s Amina Buddafly, he’s reportedly been spending a lot more time with Tara recently. In case you forgot, Peter and Tara were together for years, before he left her for Amina. But, Amina apparently left him to go start a another life in LA, SO it’s only right that he jumped back on the Tara train, right? Oh, the L&HH love triangles continue…

When HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY caught up with Tara just two months ago, in Dec. 2016, she told us that she was even plagued by pregnancy rumors back then. “I would prefer not to even acknowledge that stupidity,” she told us about the rumors. “We live in a day and age where it’s not okay to have extra baby weight,” — weight that she referred to from her latest pregnancy with Gunner.

And, in case anyone was planning to judge Tara about her body after baby, she’s not phased by it. “I’m always heavy while I’m nursing,” Tara told us after she admitted that she’s “OK” with some extra baby weight. “This time [after baby Gunner] I started working out earlier than I did after my other two [kids] and it was too much… And maybe I’m not as skinny as I used to be, but I’m okay with it. It’s ridiculous to expect women to snap right back into shape after having a baby.” Preach, girl! HollywoodLifers, do you think Peter is really having another child with Tara?

