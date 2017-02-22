Image Courtesy of Instagram

Three’s a crowd? Nick Young’s ex-girlfriend Paloma Ford was spotted with her ‘new man’ Romeo during NBA All-Star Weekend, according to a shocking report! So, did she actually move on from the Los Angeles Lakers stud with another star?

Paloma Ford, 30, kicked her ex-beau Nick Young, 31, to the curb and is now dating a new celebrity, according to a shocking report from MediaTakeOut on Feb. 21. The R&B singer allegedly decided to say good-bye the LA Lakers stud before considering a romance with Romeo Miller, 27. She was spotted during NBA All-Star weekend with her “new man,” even posing for a few pics on the GQ red carpet. Clad in a black lace dress, Paloma definitely turned heads alongside her fashionable counterpart. However, we’re not convinced they’re exclusive quite yet.

thanks to @romeomiller & @masterp for making sure my first experience in New Orleans was everything. A post shared by Paloma Ford (@palomaford) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

@gq carpet | dress @houseofcb shoes @Gianvitorossi clutch @ysl A post shared by Paloma Ford (@palomaford) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:10pm PST

After the event, Paloma took to Instagram to show her appreciation. She wrote, “thanks to @romeomiller & @masterp for making sure my first experience in New Orleans was everything.” However, it could be strictly business between the two, since she recently signed with his dad Master P‘s label. The rap mogul previously revealed that he sees big things in her future!

Luckily, Paloma’s breakup with Nick was very amicable, since there was NO cheating or secret baby mamas unlike his last relationship with Iggy Azalea, TMZ reports. Nick and Paloma began dating in Sept., and they reportedly agreed that his new child should take priority. The former flames are still cool with each other and are more than happy to continue forward “as friends.” He even has a cameo in her music video, so of course there’s some final on-screen PDA.

Nick definitely has his hands full these days, since his ex-girlfriend Keonna Green just gave birth to their second child together in Oct. 2016. Now, they have both a girl and a boy, as they’re already the proud parents to precious four-year-old named Nick Jr. After his recent splits, we’re sure Nick’s going to focus on his priorities at home and on the basketball court!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Paloma’s actually off the market again? Let us know!

