One Direction Beats Zayn Malik To Win British Video Of The Year At BRIT Awards

One Direction and Zayn Malik went head to head for one of the biggest honors of the night at the 2017 Brit Awards on Feb. 22, but only one could come out on top! This year, One Direction won British Artist Video of the Year for ‘History,’ more than a year after their hiatus. Oh, and Liam Payne even showed up to collect the award! Congrats!

Talk about some good competition! Zayn Malik, 24, went against his former band, One Direction, in the British Video category at the 2017 Brit Awards, but it was 1D who came out on top. Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan won for their video “History,” which was released after the group officially went on hiatus at the end of 2015. As a special gift to the fans, Liam even came to the show to accept the award — aw! And, hey, to be fair….Zayn is featured in the “History” video, so there’s a piece of this award that stays with him, too, right?!

This was the biggest category of the night, with Coldplay, Little Mix and James Arthur also up for nominations. In the weeks leading up to the show, fans got to vote for the finalists, and these five beat out Adele, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, Calvin Harris and Tinie Tempah to get there! The nominations are especially important for both Zayn and 1D, though, as it was the first time the 24-year-old was eligible to be nominated, and likely one of the only nods One Direction will get this year, since they haven’t put out any new music lately.

Zayn infamously left 1D to pursue a solo career in March 2015, and there was some major tension between him and the rest of the band following his seemingly abrupt exit. The guys seem to be in a better place these days, though — Liam sent Zayn a sweet birthday message on Twitter in January, and Zayn also made sure to publicly reach out to Louis Tomlinson, 25, when his mom passed away in December. Hopefully some friendly award show competition won’t push them further apart!

