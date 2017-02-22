Nick Cannon: Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Bell Gives Birth To A Baby Boy — See His 1st Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Nick Cannon is officially a father of 3! The comedian’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell has given birth to the couple’s baby — a SON — and we are so happy for the new parents! This makes Nick’s 5-year-old twins with Mariah Carey big siblings — how cute is that? But just WAIT until you hear his unique name!

Nick Cannon, 36, and his ex Brittany Bell, 29, have welcomed their baby boy into the world! Brittany gave birth to the little guy on Feb. 21, according to Nick’s Instagram, and we can only imagine how thrilled the two are. Nick is already the proud father to two five year olds from his previous marriage to Mariah Carey, 46. Together they two have daughter Monroe Cannon and son Moroccan Scott Cannon. How sweet that now the tots will have a younger brother to play with!

I love the both of them beyond words. 💙💙 So many reasons to be joyful!! But last night was one of my favorite. Our little light was showered with love.. and lots of dancing. #thislittlelightofmine #babyontheway #happymommy #sweetdaddy A post shared by Brittany Bell (@missbbell) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness. Welcome to Earth Son! Golden “Sagon” Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened,” Nick captioned the first photo of his little man. SO cute! And how about that name? Talk about unique.

Lucky for Nick, he didn’t have to break the news to Mariah about becoming a father to someone else’s child. In fact, she approached HIM about it, which was apparently a huge relief for the actor. “She came at me first about it, so it was actually easier,” Nick revealed on Los Angeles radio station Power 106 late last year. “I don’t know how she heard about it, but she called me, and she was funny with it. She was like, ‘Mhm, I heard about you out here in these streets.'” Leave it to Mariah to seemingly take the news so lightheartedly!

As for Brittany, the former Miss Arizona USA openly shared her pregnancy with fans via social media. When she was 32 weeks along, she revealed she was craving cereal, citrus, pasta, and was feeling “tired.” One week later she posted that the nursery was ready, and at 34 weeks pregnant, Brittany wrote that she couldn’t get enough Mexican food to eat. And now her and Nick’s sweet angel has finally arrived — congrats again, you two!

