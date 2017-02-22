MLB Is Ruining Baseball By Changing Intentional Walk Rule — Stop The Madness

REX/Shutterstock

Hey batter, swing! Major League Baseball will not be happy until they completely ruin the game. The players union has agreed to change the intentional walk rule but are they removing the soul of baseball in the process?

The sport of baseball is perfect in everyway and changing the intentional walk rule is the wrong decision. Historically, when a professional baseball team manager like the Chicago Cubs‘ Joe Maddon, 63, decides to walk a player he signals to his catcher, Wilson Contreras, 24, who then lets his pitcher, Jake Arrieta, 30, know that he is to throw 4 balls well outside the strike zone, making it clear to everyone that the hitter is being given a free walk to first base. The new rule, as announced by Major League Baseball on Feb. 22, will change all that. MLB is attempting to expedite the game but the result is actually a bastardization of the sport Americans have loved for generations exactly as it is.

The new rule will end the four pitches used to intentionally walk a batter, replaced by a manager signaling to the home plate umpire for the walk. That’s right, this might save one whole minute per game and in the process removing a chance for the exciting crazy plays that make the game interesting. Wild pitches, batters swinging at crazy throws and sometimes even getting hits will be a thing of the past. Check out this video here of an intentional walk gone wrong and completely changing the course of the game:

My case for making pitchers throw to the plate on intentional walk attempts pic.twitter.com/Z5YJaeduN4 — Trey Wilson (@treywilson757) February 22, 2017

Baseball is great because anything can happen and usually does. Your favorite team, in my case, my Los Angeles Dodgers, can be down by 12 runs in the bottom of the ninth, with 2 outs, and there is still hope. The game of baseball has no clock, no fourth quarter, just a pitcher dueling a hitter until the final out is recorded.

This new rule ruins the excitement of the game and removes the possibility of thrill — for what? To save one minute of time so fans can get back to taking selfies in the stands? Horrible disgrace is what I say. Please MLB, don’t ruin baseball. Revoke this new rule and keep baseball pure. While you are at it, remove the designated hitter too please and leave the cracker jacks and peanuts alone. Is the seventh inning stretch safe?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new intentional walk rule? Are you in favor of saving the time or do you like the old rule as it is? Let us know what you think!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.