McDonald’s To Start Selling $1 Sodas Of Any Size Across America

We’re lovin’ it! The McDonald’s dollar menu is back….sort of. The fast food chain will be selling sodas of all sizes for just a buck and their popular shakes and frappes are getting huge price cut as well! We’ve got the details on when the deal goes down, right here.

Ahhh, there’s nothing like a big refreshing soda to go with a Big Mac and fries, so McDonald’s is making it easy for customers to choose any size they want for just a dollar! The limited time promotion begins in April and not only are we going to be getting a price break on sodas, McCafe specialty drinks including smoothies, frappes and shakes are getting a discount too, selling for just two dollars! OMG, just in time for spring, this is the best news ever!

The restaurant chain is trying to get back business that they lost when they did away with their super popular Dollar Menu. They hoped to bring customers back with two-for-$2 and two-for-$5 deals, as well as their all-day breakfast menu, but profits have still been dipping for the number one fast food restaurant in the nation. Right now, a dollar only gets you a small size soda, so a buck for all sizes is one heck of a good deal! The frappe’s are an even better steal, as large specialty ones like the mocha, chocolate chip and caramel go for $3.39.

The big bummer with the deal starting in April is that we’re not going to get the sweet deal in time for Shamrock Shakes, which are such a hit during the month of March. For 2017, McDonald’s has added a chocolate version of the shake, a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe and Shamrock versions of hot chocolate and frappe, which will feature the delightful minty flavored syrup. YUM!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about McDonald’s slashing their drink prices? Or do you think it’s encouraging unhealthy soda consumption?

