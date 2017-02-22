Malia Obama: Her Squad Of Billionaire Pals Revealed

Courtesy of Instagram

Malia Obama’s totally living her best life now that she’s not stuck in the White House! The Weinstein Company intern and former first daughter has taken up with a new group of friends — billionaires, in fact! Learn more about all of Malia’s new squad here!

After eight years of growing up in the White House, Malia Obama, 19, deserves a chance to chill. That’s why, after completing a hard week of work at the Weinstein Company, where she’s excelling as an intern, she spent President’s Day weekend having fun with friends! But when you run with a crowd like Malia, a long weekend isn’t like most. It’s all about jetting off to Aspen and spraying each other with champagne!

Seriously, life is good! Since moving to New York City for her internship, Malia has been chilling with a group of socialites who are taking her to the hottest clubs and parties. It’s a big difference from being the girl guarded 24/7 in the White House! Malia’s now running with billionaire heirs like Elizabeth, Zachary, and Holden Tisch, the children of Steve Tisch. Steve is the chairman of the New York Giants and an Oscar-winning producer (Forrest Gump). Other films include American History X and The Pursuit of Happyness.

One of her other close friends, whom she went to Aspen with, is Audrey Kotick. Audrey’s father is Activision CEO Bobby Kotick! Another cool fact? Bobby’s dating Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. Lean in, girls. She’s also friends with Bryce Lourd, who happens to be Billie Lourd‘s cousin! Can you imagine if Malia and the Scream Queens star began hanging out? So cool!

If she can’t be friends with a queen, she’s already with a prince. No, seriously! One of the guys in her gang is Prince Tasillo von Furstenberg, the son of Prince Alexander von Furstenberg and grandson of fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg. Malia’s got the connections! Even when she and her friends are just having a quiet lunch together, it turns into the hottest party in town. How do we get invited to places where people just offer us $125 bottles of champagne at a swanky club in Aspen? Oh, to be billionaires!

