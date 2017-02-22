Little Mix Opens 2017 BRIT Awards With Upbeat Performance Of ‘Shout Out To My Ex’

Courtesy of the Brits

The ladies of Little Mix absolutely killed it at the 2017 BRIT Awards! The girl group took the stage to perform their single, ‘Shout Out To My Ex,’ and it was just as much fun as we thought it would be. What do you guys think?!

Little Mix took the stage at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 22…and they absolutely KILLED it! The ladies were carried in by thrones at the start of the show, then hit center stage to belt out their 2016 hit, “Shout Out To My Ex.” The stunning foursome rocked matching silver and black ensembles as they rocked out to the girl power anthem. Oh, and can we talk about those dancers covered in silver body paint who broke it down in the background?!

The BRITs are a big night for the girl group, who won The X-Factor in 2011. Besides just their performance, the ladies were also nominated for three awards at the show: British Group, British Single of the Year (“Shout Out To My Ex”) and British Video (“Hair”). They were up for two awards — British Single & Video of the Year for “Black Magic” — in 2016, but lost to Adele and One Direction, respectively, so it’s totally their turn to take something home!

Interestingly, this year, the gals are up against Zayn Malik, 24, in two categories, and as we all know, the former One Direction singer has quite a history with one member of the band — he was engaged to Perrie Edwards! In fact, even though the girls have never flat-out confirmed it, “Shout Out To My Ex,” is totally about the break up.

Little Mix is currently on tour with Ariana Grande, and they’ll be jetting right back to the U.S. to perform a Feb. 23 show at Madison Square Garden after the BRITs. They’ll pretty much be on the road for the rest of the year, so it’s definitely quite an exciting time for them. We couldn’t be more excited!

