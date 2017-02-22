Little Mix Rocks Cool Hairstyles At The 2017 Brit Awards — Vote For Your Favorite

REX/Shutterstock

Little Mix arrived at the 2017 BRIT Awards at The O2 in London on Feb. 22nd and we’re obsessed with all of their red carpet looks. As always, the girls rocked funky outfits, but it was their hair that stole the show this time. Which hairstyle was your favorite? VOTE.

We were so happy to see Little Mix at the 2017 BRIT Awards on Feb. 22nd in London and all four ladies looked fabulous on the red carpet and we’re obsessing over all of their hairstyles. Perrie Edwards, 23, went with the coolest braid we have ever seen. She slicked her hair back and to the side in a super tight low ponytail and then had a thick and voluminous fishtail braid which was separated in little sections by clear scrunchies. We are dying over this thick braid and we are inspired to try it this weekend. Perrie topped her look off with a dark red smoky eye and cat eyeliner — she looked amazing.

Jesy Nelson, 25, opted to let her gorgeous long red hair down and in tousled beachy waves. She swept the hair to one side and let her natural waves fall — she looked like Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 25, looked fierce when she scooped all of her hair up into a slicked back, high-top chignon bun.

We love this sleek hairdo on her and we thought it was so cool that she left some wisps stick out of the bun. Last but never least, Jade Thirlwall, 24, arrived in a very natural look. She opted for neutral makeup and left her chestnut highlighted hair down in loose, long waves. We loved the way all four of these ladies looked on the red carpet and if there’s one thing for sure, they’re always making a statement!

Who do you think had the best hairstyle at the Brits? VOTE.

