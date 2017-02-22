Kylie Jenner Releasing New Highlighters Called Kylighters — All The Details

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Cosmetics is expanding! One of the fastest growing beauty brands in the world is releasing a cult-fave product: highlighters! See when Kylie is dropping the new launch below!

Kylie Jenner released the news on her social channels on Feb. 22, writing on Instagram: “Can’t hold it in any longer .. My HIGHLIGHTERS launch in 6 DAYS!!! Worked extra hard on these for you guys & I really hope you love this silky formula as much as I do …💕tune into my Snapchat right now to see all the swatches #feb28 #kylighters @kyliecosmetics.”

OMG! On her Snapchat, she showed off the six shades, which are all shimmering perfection.

The shades range from a champagne shimmer to a deep pink. The names are as follows and here is how she describes them: “Banana Split, a very fun true gold, French Vanilla, icy with a hint of gold, Cotton Candy Cream, my fav,” she wrote.

“Ok here’s my baby Salted Caramel, my other fav lol,” she wrote.

Strawberry Shortcake is a gorgeous pink and Chocolate Cherry is a deep bronze color. She said that Banana Split, French Vanilla and Cotton Candy Cream look great on lighter skin tones, and that when she has a tan, she wears Salted Caramel and Strawberry Shortcake.

Chocolate Cherry is perfect for darker skin tones.

They will all be available on Feb. 28 — so soon!

Kylie Cosmetics is taking over the world! I was at her NYC pop up shop and fans waited 14 hours to get inside in the freezing cold weather! Dedicated!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to buy Kylie Jenner’s highlighters: Kylighters?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.