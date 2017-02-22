Kylie Jenner Flaunts Cleavage & Long Legs In White Corset & Tiny Dress — See Sexy Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Caution — dangerous curves ahead! There was absolutely NO hiding Kylie Jenner’s busty build when she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a white corset over a tiny dress. The reality star’s legs and cleavage were on full display, so check out the sexy pics!

Normally corsets are worn UNDERNEATH clothes, but Kylie Jenner, 19, never plays by the fashion rules. Sometimes the risks seriously pay off, like the time she rocked a white corset over her white minidress. The weather in Beverly Hills on Feb. 22 must have been absolutely perfect, as Kylie stepped out to run errands in a barely-there ensemble.

Her sleek dress was JUST long enough to cover her ample derriere, and the corset acted as a perfect push-up bra to pump up her cleavage. To top it all off, the makeup maven threw on a pair of silver 6-inch heels that made her legs look a mile long. SEE KYLIE’S SEXY OUTFIT HERE.

You might be thinking, “Where was Kylie going in this look? The club? The red carpet? A fancy restaurant?” Nope. She was actually attending a business meeting, probably about her makeup line and pop-up shops. When momager Kris Jenner sat down with Ellen DeGeneres, she revealed that Kylie is thinking about turning her shops into a national tour, adding a new location to a different city every few months. The turnout in New York was SO wild that poor Bethenny Frankel couldn’t even get into her own apartment on the same block!

If you follow the fashionista on social media (as you should), you know that she’s no stranger to rocking corsets! In fact, almost everyone in her family has one! Khloe, Kourtney, Kim Kardashian have all taken sexy selfies with their corsets on, giving him a flawless hour-glass shaped figure. The trend seems really comfortable to be honest, but hey, pain is beauty!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Kylie’s corset look over her white dress? Would you wear something like that?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.