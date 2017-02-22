Courtesy of Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s not messing around when it comes to that ‘extra 7 pounds’ she needs to drop! The reality star had a serious sweat session with her trainer on Feb. 21, and she took drastic measures for her latest workout. You have to see this…

Kim Kardashian, 36, revealed how she’s going to lose those 7 pesky pounds, and we’ve got her secret right here! The mother of two — North, 3, and Saint, 1 — took to her Snapchat Feb. 21, to show her followers that sweating is the key to reaching her weight loss goal of 115 lbs!

“7 lbs to go to get to 115 lbs,” Kim wrote on a Snapchat video with her trainer, Don. Kim didn’t show her face in the video, but she did show her Missy Elliot-esque, black sweatsuit that was supposed to help her shed some pounds. Kim even showed off her Yeezy’s, of course.

The stunning star joked about her new workout gear when she said, “Don just called me Missy Elliott. Look it, I’m wearing a full sweat suit ’cause I gotta lose this extra, like 7 pounds.” Clearly, Kim is getting serious!

Unlike her sisters, Khloe, 32, and Kourtney, 37, Kim has never been one to constantly Snapchat her workouts. However, she’s been sharing more of her regimen with us and we’re loving it!

Kim has a bit of a different workout style than her sisters. Khloe was the first to admit that when she visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Feb. 12. “Kim does work out,” Khloe said. “She works out all of the time, but they’re not intense workouts.” Khloe then compared her own workouts to Kim’s when she said, “I’m like an animal in the gym.” And, that’s true — we LIVE for Khloe’s Snapchat workouts.

The greatest comparison of all was when Khloe told funny story from the Kardashians’ Jan. 2017 Costa Rican vacation. Khloe said when they were working out, Kim arrived 30 minutes late, and “she’s like, ‘I overslept.'” LOL. Khloe admitted, “I think like ‘how do you [Kim] have this body?’ I can’t handle people like that. My nutritionist said your sister has the metabolism of a Ferrari and you one of a Honda Civic.” HA!

