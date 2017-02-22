Katy Perry Mocks Donald Trump & British PM In BRITs Performance

Courtesy of YouTube/REX/Shutterstock

We just can’t get Katy Perry’s new song out of our heads! The singer took the stage at the 2017 BRIT Awards on Feb. 22 to give another live performance of ‘Chained to the Rhythm,’ and it was just as amazing as you’d expect! Plus, she totally threw some subtle shade at Donald Trump and British Prime Minister, Theresa May, while onstage.

Katy Perry, 32, has been promoting her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” like crazy, and she hit London to keep it up by performing at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 22! The 32-year-old took the stage in a matching crop top, pants and jacket with her blonde hair in loose waves and swept to the sides. She performed amidst a set of moving houses and buildings, and was eventually joined onstage by dancing skeletons, who just so happened to be dressed in the same outfits that Donald Trump, 70, and Prime Minister Theresa May wore when they met earlier this year. The shade is real!

Since the song just came out earlier this month, it didn’t make the cut to get nominated for any awards at the ceremony, but a performance was the perfect way for Katy to amp up her presence overseas as she prepared to release her upcoming album. Katy hasn’t won a BRIT since 2009, when she took home International Female Solo Artist, but we’re betting that she’ll be at least nominated for some honors at next year’s show. Right?!

The pop singer hasn’t actually announced when she’s putting out a new album, but she’s been hard at work in the studio for months, with fans highly anticipating the release of more music. After releasing “Chained to the Rhythm” on Feb. 10, she performed it at the Grammys, then released the music video on Feb. 21. Naturally, the track is already blowing up the charts, and we literally can not wait to hear what else Katy has been working on!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Katy’s BRIT Awards performance? Are you a fan of “Chained to the Rhythm”?

