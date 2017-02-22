Katy Perry Stuns In Striped Crop Top & Pants At BRIT Awards Performance

Image Courtesy of The BRITS

Katy Perry turned up the heat at the 2017 BRIT Awards! The fashionable singer wowed in a striped crop top and matching high-waist bottoms while performing ‘Chained To The Rhythm.’ She even paired her sizzling ensemble with a chic blazer!

Katy Perry, 32, is chaining us to the rhythm one continent at a time! If it’s even possible to top her Grammys performance earlier this month, the gorgeous singer once again danced around like a wasted zombie at the 2017 BRIT Awards on Feb. 22. While everyone was out of their seats and dancing to her latest single “Chained To The Rhythm,” we were too busy staring at her fashionable ensemble! Whoever dresses this star deserves an A+!

Either way, Katy slayed her performance in a striped crop top, paired with high-waist bottoms and a chic blazer. She opted for beach blonde waves and smokey makeup for the highly anticipated show. Skip Marley, 20, joined the singer onstage, totally wowing the crowd! The songstress continues to prove she’s a trend-setter, even donning an edgy bun mohawk ‘do while hitting the red carpet before the show!

Tonight’s Brit Awards are the first time Katy has performed a live show in the UK in three whole years! “I’m excited to come back to one of my favorite countries, where most of my favorite musical influences come from,” she gushed in a statement. “After three years, I’m excited to return to the Brits stage to kick off a new era of purposeful pop.” London is definitely the place to be right now, since Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Little Mix, Robbie Williams, and The 1975 are also performing. Jealous you didn’t get an invite? WE ARE!

HollywoodLifers, how glamorous did Katy look during her Brit Awards performance? Would you rock that same look?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.