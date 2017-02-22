Katy Perry’s Dancer Plummets Off Stage At BRIT Awards — Watch Wild Video

Courtesy of TMZ

Ouch! One of Katy Perry’s backup dancers fell off stage at the 2017 BRIT Awards, during the singer’s epic performance of ‘Chained to the Rhythm.’ The wild incident was caught on video, proving dancing while dressed as a house isn’t very easy!

No award show is complete without a few blunders. For the most part, the 2017 BRIT Awards went swimmingly, with celebrities thanking their fans and mentors for their successes. That is, until one of Katy Perry‘s backup dancers plummeted off stage mid-performance! The 32-year-old singer was captivating the crowd while performing “Chained to the Rhythm” on Feb. 22, when one of her dancers randomly took a nasty tumble in his/her house costume. Luckily, the person seemed to be totally fine after the bizarre accident, keeping a low profile as the show continued!

Luckily, the rest of the performance appeared to go off without a hitch! Skip Marley, 20, even joined Katy on stage, proving he’s a force to be reckoned with. The catchy song is thought to be about Donald Trump, and the performance was full of subliminal shade. His cryptic lyrics read, “Break down the walls to connect, inspire / Ay, up in your high place, liars / Time is ticking for the empire / The truth is that it is feeble / The greed of all the people.” However, that’s not all!

Katy was also joined onstage by dancing skeletons, who just so happened to be dressed in the same outfits that Donald and Prime Minister Theresa May wore when they met earlier this year. Meanwhile, the pop singer hasn’t actually announced when she’s putting out a new album, but she’s been hard at work in the studio for months. After releasing “Chained to the Rhythm” on Feb. 10, she performed it at the Grammys, then released the music video on Feb. 21.

Aside from that, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall also suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on the BRIT Awards red carpet. Her dress featured a racy thigh-high slit and she accidentally flashed her underwear! Luckily, she put her game face on and handled it like a champ. We couldn’t be more impressed with how the stars and dancers handled their faux pas!

HollywoodLifers, did you happen to catch that nasty fall? How did you react?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.