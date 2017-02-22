Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran: The Jail Time He Could Serve If He Breaks Restraining Order

The world was shocked when news broke that Karrueche Tran has been granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, and now it’s up to him to adhere to it. Of course, this is Chris Brown we’re talking about — and he’s not one to follow the rules. So could he go to jail if he breaks them? A lawyer has the shocking answer.

“If I were Chris Brown’s lawyer, my message would be quite simple. Stay away from Karrueche Tran, 28, or else you could be heading back to jail,” criminal lawyer Jonathan Kelman tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. Yes, not even Chris Brown is above the law, which means that if he doesn’t follow the restraining order, he could be arrested again. Yikes!

In the event that Chris goes against the order, Kelman tells us that the rapper could face up to half a year of time behind bars. “Karrueche has filed a civil restraining order against him; the punishment, if he breaks it, could be up to six months in jail,” Kelman explains, adding that there could be even more time “if he commits another crime on top of that — by threatening her, for example”. In other words, Chris needs to play nice, or face the consequences.

Look, it’s not a totally hopeless situation — Chris just has to follow the law. “The most important thing is that he does not do anything stupid and stays away from both Karrueche and her family,” Kelman advises, “But what he actually will do remains to be seen, because he can be unpredictable…which has got him into trouble in the past.” You can say that again.

We previously knew that Karrueche has legally accused Chris of abusing and threatening to kill her, and in turn, Chris took to Instagram to call her claims “bullsh*t”. It’s almost too much! We’ll keep you posted.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by what’s at stake here if Chris doesn’t stay away from Kae? Tell us!