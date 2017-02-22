Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J: Their Wild Sex Life Is Hotter Than Ever After Reconciling

Courtesy Instagram

Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J are back in bed and burning up the sheets. But a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why the feisty ‘L&HH’ couple may soon be at war again. Here’s what we know.

Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Stevie J, 45, bring the drama to Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, and let’s be honest, it’s amazing. We were a little worried that after their latest break-up (complete with defamation charges and cop calls) they might finally call it quits. Thankfully their super hot sex life — and Joseline’s banging post-baby body — was just too hard for Stevie to resist.

A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Stevie can’t stop talking about how hot her body is. He’s been saying she looks even better now that she had the baby, he loves her curves.” Can’t say we don’t agree with Stevie, everyone’s favorite Puerto Rican Princess is sexier than ever.

“Stevie and Joseline are back to acting like a couple whenever they’re together,” adds the source. The L&HH stars couldn’t have looked more loved up in the intimate pic she posted to Instagram on Feb. 21. But don’t start dreaming of their wedding special just yet because according to our insider, more explosive drama from these two is on the horizon.

“Who knows how long this truce will last,” a source reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com, “they’re like wildcats and not just in bed. One thing could set them off and it will be an all out war again.” We’d rather see these two make love, not war. Bet let’s face it, either way we’ll be watching.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Are Joseline and Stevie J destined to be together forever? Do you hope they can make their love last this time? Or do you think it's better that they simply call it quits?

