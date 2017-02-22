Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J Having Another Baby After Reconciling? They Both Want More

Courtesy of Instagram

The more the merrier! Now that Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J are finally mending their rocky relationship, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that they’re thinking about having more children — weeks after welcoming daughter Bonnie! Here’s the scoop!

Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30, have come a LONG way! We’ve seen this couple fall head over heels on Love & Hip Hop, tear each other to shreds in court, and peacefully welcome daughter Bonnie Bella. After all that, it seems like they’re working things out again and are even considering having another child. “Stevie loves being a dad and wants more kids,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. ” I could definitely see him getting Joseline pregnant again. The connection is still strong between them.”

Just when all hope seemed lost, Joseline came out of NOWHERE with some major PDA on Feb. 21. The reality star posted an adorable photo of herself kissing Stevie on the cheek, mere weeks after she reportedly started dating someone new…a mystery woman! “Joseline has slept with lots of women and she enjoys women,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But she’ll never give up men, she’s been saying that because she know it will irritate Stevie.”

It appears Stevie fell right into her trap after all, since he posted a throwback photo with exes Joseline and Mimi Faust just a few weeks later. While Mimi begged him to take it down, Joseline seemed totally fine with it, suggesting she still has a soft spot for the guy. “I know she’s still in love with him and she does want more babies,” the insider continues. “Why not have them with Stevie? It’s not something they’re trying for, no way, but it could happen. All it takes is that one time.” As long as these two aren’t fighting like cats and dogs anymore, we’re happy!

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Stevie and Joseline expand their family, or is it a bad idea?

