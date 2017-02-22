Joseline Hernandez & Ex Stevie J Back Together? — She Sweetly Kisses Him In Intimate Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Well, what do we have here? Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J don’t appear to be in the midst of a nasty split anymore, as of Feb. 21. The ‘L&HH’ starlet posted a romantic photo with her ex, where he was all smiles while she kissed him! You have to see this…

Forget the blowout fights and alleged court docs — Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Stevie J, 45, are getting back together?! Well, according to her latest Instagram photo from Feb. 21, it looks like the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars have rekindled their tumultuous romance!

Joseline posted the romantic photo [above] where she can be seen kissing the side of Stevie J’s cheek. And, have you seen that huge smile on his face? He clearly didn’t mind being kissed by his ex! So what’s going on here?…

While the L&HH stars have yet to speak out about the flirty photo, it’s evident that they’ve happily reunited… to co-parent their baby girl, Bonnie Bella, who was born on Dec. 28, 2016. Joseline captioned the mysterious photo with the hashtag, “bonnie bella parents,” which is a far cry from where the duo used to be in their co-parenting agreements.

If we rewind back to the end of 2016, Joseline and Stevie J were locked into a nasty split. From cheating accusations, to drug and alcohol claims, and even alleged court appearances for reported violence, the L&HH stars have been through the ringer as far as their relationship goes. At one point, Joseline even reportedly vowed that Stevie J would never see Bonnie Bella. However, her caption tells a different story.

But, maybe their potential romantic reconciliation may have not come as a shock to some. When TMZ caught up with Stevie J on Jan. 5, he was more calm about their once nasty split. In fact, he said “I just want to be a good father, and I want her [Joseline] to be a great mother,” adding that he wanted them to “come together” for the sake of their baby girl. Well, it looks like he got his wish!

We also have to add that we may know the reason why these two got together for a sweet photo op. Stevie may have been giving Joseline some looks recently, because in case you guys didn’t know, she’s living her best life. The stunning star has never looked better after giving birth just 8 weeks ago. AND, she’s been documenting her good looks for us to see while she’s been back at work!

