‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones Returning For Season 2

Courtesy of NBC

Without giving away any juicy spoilers, let’s just say Feb. 21’s episode of ‘This Is Us’ was a total tearjerker! As the season one finale draws nearer, fans will be happy to know that Ron Cephas Jones will return as William in the 2nd chapter! Here’s the scoop!

OK, now we’ll be giving away some spoilers. If surprises are your thing, it might be time to stop reading. Still curious? You sure? LAST CHANCE! Alright, let’s jump into it. William tragically loses his battle with cancer and passes away. Of course it was a super emotional scene that left us all in tears. Just when we thought we’d have to start searching for a new show, we discovered that Ron Cephas Jones might return to season 2 in a series of flashbacks. As Ron read through his death scene in the script, he immediately wanted to contribute more to the show.

“Is there a way for him to still be in the story, in season 2, after we found that out?” he said in an interview with EW. “As an actor, that was the first thing that I was thinking and hoping and praying for, which ended up being the case.” BOOM! That’s the moment Ron confirms that his character will still be involved in the story. This Is Us often used flashbacks to move the plot along, so it’s a perfect combination!

Like all of us, Ron is eager to know how season 2 will play out, but for now, he’s just happy to keep on playing William. “At this point, I’m just totally satisfied at the moment with knowing that the character’s going to be back for season 2.” SO ARE WE! Let’s face it, though, we totally knew William’s death was coming. The matter of cancer announced itself pretty quickly, so it was really just a waiting game. The cancer was without a doubt going to run its course, but why did it have to be so SOON?!

HollywoodLifers, how excited are you to hear that William is returning in season 2?!

