Jay Alvarrez Claps Back At Alexis Ren’s ‘Small D***’ Claims By Showing Off His Huge Penis

This might be the most epic clap back in social media history. After ex-girlfriend Alexis Ren called out Jay Alvarrez for having a ‘small d***,’ he proved her totally wrong by posting a Twitter video of his gigantic bulge. We’ve got the eye-popping proof, right here!

Holy cow! Jay Alvarrez is hitting out hard against ex-girlfriend Alexis Ren‘s cruel taunt that he has a tiny penis. The 22-year-old world traveler offered up proof that he’s packing big time by posting a video showing his very excited manhood underneath a pair of skin-tight boxer briefs and there’s nothing small down there! He’s hanging out in the sunny Maldives Islands and looks like he just came from a swim in the ocean when he pans his camera down from his face to his undies and BAM! There’s all the proof we need that he definitely doesn’t have the “small d***” that Alexis claimed.

He shows off a big smile at the end of the video, clearly proud of his manhood. Jay is totally clapping back at Alexis by captioning the video, “I got 99 Problems & this ain’t one babi # BeTheBiggerPerson,” with emoji’s of laughing so hard he’s in tears and blowing a kiss. He’s hilariously unimpressed with how Alexis aired all of her feelings about their relationship and bitter breakup during an epic Feb. 19 Twitter rant.

I got 99 Problems & this ain't one babi 😂😘 #BeTheBiggerPerson 😜 pic.twitter.com/bDpK7IxC5V — Jay Alvarrez (@jayalvarrez) February 22, 2017

The couple seemed like total relationship goals, traveling around the world and documenting their exotic locations online until their sudden breakup in 2016. Alexis, 20, decided to start spilling the tea Feb. 19 on what happened to their romance by tweeting, “Ask away, I’m not afraid to tell the truth anymore.” She got brutal, as in addition to claiming he had a tiny penis, she also said that her takeaway from the relationship was, “I learned self love, self growth & self trust…& stay away from f***boys.” She claims they split because, “The relationship wasn’t good for his business anymore. F***ed uuup.” Jay took the high road and didn’t respond to her disses until this epic bulge video, which proved he is the bigger person…in more ways than one!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jay’s video is the perfect clap back at Alexis? Or is it TMI?

