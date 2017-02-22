Jamie Foxx Attacked: 2 Men Allegedly Hurl The N-Word At Him — Watch Video

Yikes! Jamie Foxx was the victim of a racial slur after two men in Croatia allegedly called him the N-word while he was eating in a restaurant on Feb. 19. Jamie was left shocked by the encounter and taped his reaction right after the men were taken away.

Jamie Foxx, 49, posted multiple Instagram stories, one that featured the men being hauled away. “They drunk up in this b***h,” he said in an Instagram story that has since been deleted. “They drunk.” The Oscar winner said the men came up to him, started banging on the table and shouting expletives, which were bleeped out in the video.

“I came to the table and they assaulted us,” he allegedly said in an Instagram story, according to Total Croatia News. “Motherf***er! N****r!” Croatian police filed disorderly conduct against the two people are receiving reports of “particularly arrogant and rude” insults made against a customer, the Associated Press reported. One of those insults was racially-targeted.

Despite the scary situation, Jamie isn’t letting anything take away from how he feels about Croatia. He posted an Instagram video on Feb. 20 to show off his incredible view. “This is blowing my mind a little,” he says. “I’m all the way from Terrell, Texas. Don’t tell me your dreams can’t come true.”

Jamie has been in Dubrovnik, a resort on the Adriatic Sea, filming Robin Hood: Origins. He stars alongside Jamie Dornan and Taron Egerton in the 2018 movie.

Unfortunately, this is the second time Jamie’s been attacked in 2017. Jamie was reportedly involved in a physical altercation while out dining in Los Angeles in Jan. 2017. The scary incident left Jamie’s eye injured. The Django Unchained star didn’t let the drama faze him, though. He posted a video shortly after everything went down to set the record straight. “All I was trying to do was keep my eye on things,” he said.

